Sedition charge on students will wreak their lives, say Mumbai teachers

If the government wants to curb freedom of expression or right to protest then why give it in the first place?, questioned a senior teacher of the Mumbai University (MU). The teacher said, “In the last three months, we have witnessed violence and charges against students who have tried to disagree with the government. We have a secular society and we will always have a difference of opinion. But, nobody has the right to enforce their rule because some youngsters voice against it.”

Members of TISS students’ union highlighted nobody has acknowledged the fact that Chudawala also read the Preamble of the Constitution of India during the protest. A member of the union said, “Everybody is just highlighting that Chudawala raised slogans about the ongoing turmoil at Assam but nobody is pointing out the fact that the student read the preamble. Protesting and raising slogans is a right and personal choice. Doesn’t the government have better problems to deal with?”