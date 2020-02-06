'We demand the release of those arrested': TISS students union backs Chudawala

In response to the ongoing turmoil, the Students’ Union of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai has stood in support of student Urvashi (Kris) Chudawala, 22, and has demanded to drop the sedition charges. The union released a statement on Thursday saying, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to play with the education, career and future of students. We vehemently condemn the political persecution of a young transgender student, as such kind of targeting amounts to hate crime.”

Nobody noticed that Chudawala also read ‘The Preamble of the Constitution of India’ during the Mumbai Pride on February 1 at Azad Maidan but everybody just witnessed the slogan related to Sharjeel Imam, highlighted the union. A senior member of TISS Students’ Union, told The Free Press Journal, “How is Kris termed an anti-national, when Kris read the Preamble of the Constitution? Why are the politicians and police noticing selective information and filing charges? Why are they deaf to Chudawala’s act of reading the Constitution?”

Further, the students’ union stated, “Sedition is an outdated colonial law, which has and continues to be used against minorities, human right defenders, civil rights activists and other dissenters as a political tool. In the judgement of the Supreme Court (SC), only raising slogans cannot constitute sedition unless there is an implicit threat of violence.” On February 2, a FIR was lodged against TISS Student Urvashi Chudawala for raising slogans during the Mumbai Pride.