Security Lapse At Mumbai Sessions Court: Undertrial In Firing And Attempt-To-Murder Case Escapes After Attacking Police Constable

In a serious security lapse, a 42-year-old undertrial accused in a firing and attempt-to-murder case escaped from custody at a Mumbai Sessions Court, triggering a large-scale manhunt by the police. | AI

Mumbai: In a serious security lapse, a 42-year-old undertrial accused in a firing and attempt-to-murder case escaped from custody at a Mumbai Sessions Court, triggering a large-scale manhunt by the police.

Accused Had Allegedly Opened Fire on a Man in March 2024

The accused, identified as Harrison Anthony Joseph, had allegedly opened fire on a man in March 2024 and was arrested in January 2025. He is also said to be a habitual offender with multiple cases registered against him.

According to police, Joseph was brought from Arthur Road Jail to the Sessions Court for a hearing. After the proceedings, while he was being escorted to the court lock-up, he suddenly attacked a police constable, identified as Prashant Kamble, striking his hand before fleeing the premises. He reportedly escaped while still in handcuffs.

FIR Registered at Colaba Police Station

Following the incident, an FIR has been registered at Colaba Police Station, and Crime Branch teams have launched an intensive search operation to trace the absconding accused.

Police further said that Joseph had earlier been booked under stringent provisions, including the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), in connection with a 2024 incident where he and his associates allegedly attacked a bag vendor, Raju Shaikh, with an air gun over a minor dispute.

Authorities have deployed multiple teams across key locations, including railway terminals and other transit points, as Joseph who is originally from Kerala remains on the run.Further investigation is underway.

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