Security Guards’ Salary Row: Union Warns PMC Of Contempt Action Over Court Order | AI

The Hind Mazdoor Kisan Panchayat, Maharashtra, has warned the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) that it may initiate contempt proceedings if the civic body fails to comply with a recent court order and pay pending salaries to security guards along with interest.

In a letter addressed to the civic authorities, the union alleged that despite repeated correspondence, contractual provisions, government resolutions and orders of the Industrial Court, security guards were being threatened with termination and their salaries had been withheld.

Union Alleges Violation Of Labour Rights

The union termed the alleged action a violation of the principles of natural justice and an unfair labour practice under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

According to the letter, the union has approached various legal forums over the issue. Cases are pending before the Bombay High Court, including writ petitions Nos. 10436/2024 and 17502/2024, as well as proceedings before the Industrial Court under ULP Nos. 89/2025 and 109/2025. A criminal complaint/case bearing No. 25/2025 has also been mentioned as pending before the Labour Court.

Union Seeks Immediate Salary Payment

The union said PMC had challenged an interim order dated July 29, 2025, passed by the Industrial Court in ULP Application No. 89/2025, before the High Court.

According to the union, the High Court heard the matter in detail on July 31, 2026, and passed an order. The union has now demanded strict compliance with the court's directions and immediate payment of all pending salaries to the security guards in a lump sum, along with applicable interest.

“Failing compliance, we will be compelled to initiate contempt proceedings,” the union warned in its letter.

The union has also enclosed applications submitted by the affected security guards along with its representation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in