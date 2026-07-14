Security Guard In Pydhonie Assault Case Remanded To Police Custody; Domestic Violence Case Found | X

Mumbai: Amir parvez , age 33 year security guard arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in Mumbai's Pydhonie area was remanded to police custody till July 18 by a local court. Police have now found that the accused is also facing a domestic violence case registered in Jharkhand following a complaint filed by his wife in 2022.

Accused Background

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Parvez, is a native of Jharkhand. He had joined the warehouse where the alleged offence took place as a security guard about a month ago. Before that, he had been living in Mumbai for nearly a year and had worked at different locations.

Following the incident, police have launched a detailed background verification of the accused, including his previous employment history and whether a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) was obtained before he was hired as a security guard.

Public Outrage

The alleged assault came to light on Sunday afternoon, triggering widespread outrage in the locality. The victim's relatives and local residents gathered outside the Pydhonie Police Station and staged a road blockade, demanding strict action against the accused. Additional police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

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Police arrested the accused immediately and produced him before the court, which remanded him to police custody till July 18. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The investigation has now been transferred to ACP Renuka Buwa, who is supervising further inquiries. Investigators are examining the accused's mobile phone, his movements, previous criminal record and the recruitment process followed by his employer. Police said the investigation is progressing swiftly and assured that every effort would be made to ensure justice for the child and that strict legal action would be taken against the accused if found guilty.

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