Gold Trader Arrested For Hit-And-Run In Ulhasnagar After Running Over Injured Victim Twice |

Ulhasnagar: In a chilling hit-and-run incident that has triggered outrage in Ulhasnagar and Kalyan, a prominent Kalyan-based gold trader, Avinash Mutha, has been arrested for allegedly knocking down a motorcycle and then running over an injured victim again while attempting to flee the scene. The incident claimed the life of Devendra Singh Rajput, while his son Sanjay Singh Rajput sustained serious injuries.

Accident Details

The accident took place near Birla Gate in Ulhasnagar-1 when Devendra Singh Rajput and his son Sanjay Singh Rajput were travelling towards Shahad railway station on a motorcycle. According to police and eyewitnesses, a speeding car approaching from behind rammed into their two-wheeler with great force, throwing both riders onto the road.

Eyewitnesses alleged that immediately after the collision, the car ran over the injured Devendra Singh Rajput. As bystanders began shouting and rushed towards the spot, the driver briefly stopped the vehicle a short distance away. However, instead of offering assistance, he allegedly reversed the car and drove over the injured man once again before fleeing the scene.

Casualties

Devendra Singh Rajput suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot, while his son Sanjay Singh Rajput was seriously injured and was rushed for medical treatment.

Following the incident, the Ulhasnagar Police launched an investigation and arrested Avinash Mutha, a well-known gold trader from Kalyan, in connection with the case. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain all circumstances surrounding the incident and collect additional evidence.

Accused Background

Sources identified the accused as the son of Prakash Mutha, a prominent builder and gold trader based in Kalyan. However, police are investigating the case strictly on the basis of evidence collected during the probe.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has levelled allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a police officer during the initial stages of the investigation. The family has reportedly submitted a complaint to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore, seeking action over the alleged misconduct.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among residents of Ulhasnagar and Kalyan, with citizens demanding stringent legal action against the accused. Locals have also called for a fair and transparent investigation to ensure justice for the deceased and his family.

Police officials have stated that the investigation is in progress and that all aspects of the case, including eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage.

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