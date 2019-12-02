Security guard, 2 others held for theft in Charkop

Mumbai: Charkop police nabbed three men from Himachal Pradesh, including a security guard, for orchestrating a theft in a house at Kandivli (W). The arrested trio were on their way to Nepal, when police successfully nabbed them. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery, trespassing and common intention.

A Charkop-based professional had gone for a vacation to Goa with the family on November 5. Before leaving, the complainant asked the building’s security guard, Jeevan Budha, 39, to keep an eye on the house, as he was one of the trusted men in the society. Budha obliged to the complainant’s request and asked them to enjoy the vacation.

Much to their surprise, when the complainant returned home on November 12, he saw the safety door’s lock broken. He rushed into the house, only to find both the cupboards broken-in and the cash, valuables and jewellery worth Rs 13.75 lakh missing. The complainant immediately rushed to find Budha, who was on leave for a week to drop his wife at their native place. “He realised something was amiss and immediately rushed to the motor and lift room on the terrace, where Budha stayed with his wife. The complainant found a few stolen items in Budha’s room and approached Charkop police, where a case was lodged,” said a police officer.

Charkop police began their investigation and activated their network of informers. Soon they received a tip-off that Budha had gone to his native place. Police then sent teams to Budha’s native place in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where he was caught with two of his accomplices— Mukesh Budha, 32 and Santosh Budha, 32 on November 27. Police recovered 21 tolas of gold from the trio valued at Rs 8.25 lakh. The trio was planning to run off to Nepal in a bid to evade arrest, said police.

Charkop Police have booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and trespassing. They were produced in a local magistrate court and were remanded in police custody till December 6.