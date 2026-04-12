Second TBM Assembly Begins 39 Metres Underground For Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The assembly of the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has begun at Sawli, near Ghansoli in Mumbai, at a depth of 39 metres below ground level. |

Mumbai: The assembly of the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has begun at Sawli, near Ghansoli in Mumbai, at a depth of 39 metres below ground level. Once assembled, the TBM will tunnel from Sawli towards Vikhroli, forming part of the 16-km underground stretch.

Gantry lowering and TBM components

The first stage involved lowering a 190-tonne gantry measuring 18 metres in length, 10 metres in width, and 9 metres in height into the Sawli shaft. Each TBM is equipped with four such gantries, attached to the main shield and cutterhead, supporting excavation, waterproofing, and tunnel lining operations. The assembly is being carried out with precision due to space constraints at the shaft.

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This development comes days after the first TBM began assembly at Vikhroli’s Shaft 2, from where it will move towards the retrieval shaft at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Together, the two TBMs will complete 16 km of the total 21-km tunnel stretch between BKC and Shilphata.

Undersea tunnel and timeline

The project includes India’s first undersea tunnel a 7-km stretch beneath Thane Creek. The single tube tunnel, with a diameter of 13.1 metres to accommodate twin tracks, reaches a maximum depth of 114 metres beneath Parsik Hill.Tunnelling from Sawli is expected to commence in July 2026.

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