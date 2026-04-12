Badlapur Fast Local Overshoots Vikhroli Station By Four Coaches, Guard Applies Emergency Brake

A Badlapur-bound fast local train (BD-37) overshot its scheduled halt at Vikhroli station at 5:52 pm on Thursday, leaving commuters startled and raising safety concerns. | File Pic

Mumbai: A Badlapur-bound fast local train (BD-37) overshot its scheduled halt at Vikhroli station at 5:52 pm on Thursday, leaving commuters startled and raising safety concerns.

Official account

According to railway officials, the train passed Platform 3 on the down fast line by nearly four coaches without stopping. The situation was brought under control after the guard applied the emergency brake, halting the train shortly after it crossed the platform.

Passengers on the platform had attempted to alert the loco pilot by waving their hands, but the train continued at speed. The train was later detained at Bhandup station from 5:52 pm to 6:00 pm. Central Railway officials confirmed the incident and are likely to probe how a scheduled halt at Vikhroli was missed, triggering concerns over operational lapses.

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