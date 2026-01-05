 Second Phase Of Mandatory Training For Panvel Municipal Corporation Election Staff Begins To Ensure Error-Free Poll Process
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSecond Phase Of Mandatory Training For Panvel Municipal Corporation Election Staff Begins To Ensure Error-Free Poll Process

Second Phase Of Mandatory Training For Panvel Municipal Corporation Election Staff Begins To Ensure Error-Free Poll Process

The second phase of mandatory training for officers and staff involved in the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections began on Monday. The sessions, scheduled from January 5 to 7, aim to ensure transparent and error-free polling. Officials said 725 polling teams have been formed to manage 660 polling stations across 20 wards, with training covering EVM handling and polling-day procedures.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
The second phase of mandatory training for officers and staff involved in the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections 2025–26 commenced on Monday at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium. |

Panvel: The second phase of mandatory training for officers and staff involved in the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections 2025–26 commenced on Monday at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium.

Training Aimed at Smooth and Transparent Conduct of Elections

The training is being conducted to ensure the smooth, transparent and error-free conduct of the civic polls. Panvel Municipal Corporation has a total of 660 polling stations across 20 wards. For this purpose, six Returning Officers (ROs), 68 Zonal Officers (ZOs), Presiding Officers (PROs), Polling Officers (PO-1, PO-2, PO-3), support staff and 65 reserve polling teams have been appointed. In all, 725 polling teams have been constituted.

The second training sessions, scheduled from January 5 to January 7, are being conducted for Zonal Officers, Presiding Officers, Polling Officers and support staff. The training covers key aspects of the election process, including relevant legal provisions, postal ballots, voter declarations and forms, messages displayed on the control unit and their meanings, inspection of EVMs, preparations upon reaching polling stations, model polling booths, mock poll procedures, handling of duplicate voters, responsibilities of presiding officers, polling-day procedures, and the protocol for closing the election process.

FPJ Shorts
Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026: Over 5,000 Runners Unite To Promote Cancer Awareness And Early Detection
Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026: Over 5,000 Runners Unite To Promote Cancer Awareness And Early Detection
VIDEO: TMC Supporters Raise ‘Go Back’ Slogans During Humayun Kabir’s Brigade Ground Visit
VIDEO: TMC Supporters Raise ‘Go Back’ Slogans During Humayun Kabir’s Brigade Ground Visit
Sportvot x FPJ: Ved Vastu XI Triumph In Sakal Premier League Final
Sportvot x FPJ: Ved Vastu XI Triumph In Sakal Premier League Final
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 59-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹11 Lakh After Fake Refrigerator Customer Care Scam; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 59-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹11 Lakh After Fake Refrigerator Customer Care Scam; Case Registered
Read Also
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Directs MSRTC To Induct 8,000 New Buses By Year-End,...
article-image

Focus on Preventing Errors and Maintaining Credibility

Election officials said the primary objective of the training is to avoid errors, confusion or malpractice, and to maintain the credibility and transparency of the election process. Attendance of all officers and staff was recorded during the sessions. Retired officer Vinay Kulkarni guided participants during the training.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Observer Kailas Pagare (IAS) and Election Observer Manisha Kumbhar, along with Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, visited the training venue. They reviewed the arrangements, gathered feedback from participants and expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the sessions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Congress Will Be Key To Mayor’s Post In BMC, Party’s Strength In Mumbai Set To Rise Sharply':...

'Congress Will Be Key To Mayor’s Post In BMC, Party’s Strength In Mumbai Set To Rise Sharply':...

Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026: Over 5,000 Runners Unite To Promote Cancer Awareness And Early...

Jupiter Marathon Thane 2026: Over 5,000 Runners Unite To Promote Cancer Awareness And Early...

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 59-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹11 Lakh After Fake Refrigerator Customer Care...

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 59-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹11 Lakh After Fake Refrigerator Customer Care...

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: FIR Warning For Absentee Poll Staff As BNCMC Holds Second Election...

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: FIR Warning For Absentee Poll Staff As BNCMC Holds Second Election...

Second Phase Of Mandatory Training For Panvel Municipal Corporation Election Staff Begins To Ensure...

Second Phase Of Mandatory Training For Panvel Municipal Corporation Election Staff Begins To Ensure...