Second marriage against Hindu Marriage Act but can't invite contempt of court: Bombay HC

In a significant ruling, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has held that if a spouse performs a second marriage in breach of the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, s/he cannot be prosecuted for civil contempt of court or for 'willful disobedience' of court orders.

A bench of Justice Anil Kilor noted that even if the second marriage is in violation of certain provisions of the Hindu Marriage law, there is no punishment prescribed as such and that the same could also not be declared as void (illegal).

The judge was dealing with a plea filed by a woman seeking civil contempt proceedings against her husband, claiming that he has breached the provisions of Hindu Marriage law, particularly Section 15, which disallows a spouse from marrying if the order declaring divorce is under challenge before a higher court.