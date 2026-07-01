Second Day Of Torrential Rain Paralyzes Vasai-Virar: 690 mm Recorded Across Divisions, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Submerged | file photo

Vasai: Heavy rainfall continued to lash Vasai-Virar for the second consecutive day, causing widespread waterlogging and severe inconvenience to residents. The downpour, which began on Tuesday evening, remained intense through Wednesday morning. The city recorded an average rainfall of 78.25 mm, while the combined rainfall across all eight municipal divisions reached approximately 690 mm.

Worst-Hit Areas & Traffic Disruption

The worst-affected areas include Pelhar and Mandvi divisions, where the highest rainfall was recorded. Waterlogging at several locations along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway significantly disrupted traffic, forcing vehicles to move at a very slow pace.

Several major roads and low-lying areas across the city were submerged, including Viva College area, Kumbharpada Road, Shriprastha Road, Suncity Gas Road in Virar, and Tulinj, Vijay Nagar, Dhaniv Baug, Naygaon Star City, Chulne, Bangli Road, Devtalav, and Giriz in Nalasopara.

Public Hardship & Structural Damage

Residents, school students, and daily commuters have been struggling to wade through knee-deep water. Water has also entered several houses, chawls, and shops in low-lying areas, forcing people to move their belongings to safer places. Continuous rainfall has also led to incidents of trees collapsing at a few locations.

Meanwhile, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has initiated emergency measures to bring the situation under control. Water pumping machines have been deployed across affected areas, and large-scale dewatering operations are underway to clear the accumulated rainwater and restore normalcy.

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