Seating Issues At CIDCO's Agri-Koli Bhavan Spark Concerns, Users Seek Rent Cut | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Agri-Koli Cultural Bhavan in Nerul is a CIDCO-developed cultural and community facility intended to serve Navi Mumbai's residents, particularly the Agri and Koli communities, by providing space for cultural programmes, social gatherings and public events. Its air-conditioned auditorium, located on the third floor, is an important venue for such activities. However, around 200 of its 500 chairs are allegedly damaged, prompting a request for immediate repairs and a reduction in the hall's booking charges until the facility is fully restored.

Demand for auditorium repairs

A memorandum was submitted to CIDCO by activist and NCP party worker Bharat Jadhav on September 16, stating that the condition of the auditorium was noticed during a visit to enquire about booking the facility.

According to the memorandum, nearly 40% of the seating arrangement in the auditorium is in poor condition, while only around 60% of the facility is currently usable. It questioned why CIDCO was charging users the full rental amount when a substantial portion of the seating was allegedly unusable.

The memorandum requested CIDCO to provide a 40% discount on the booking charges until all the damaged chairs and other problems in the auditorium are repaired and the entire facility is brought back into use.

"CIDCO charges the full rent for the hall, but nearly 40% of the arrangements are in poor condition and only 60% of the facility can be used. The administration should consider this and provide a 40% concession until the repairs are completed," the memorandum stated.

Concerns over seating condition

The memorandum said around 200 of the 500 chairs were damaged and also noted that more than 50 ordinary red-coloured chairs had been placed at different locations in the auditorium. It urged CIDCO to replace or repair the damaged seating and upgrade the facility so that it can be used comfortably by residents.

Photographs showing the condition of the chairs were enclosed with the memorandum. A copy was also submitted to CIDCO's chief engineer in Navi Mumbai.

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Facility details and complaint

The Agri-Koli Cultural Bhavan was developed by CIDCO in Nerul as a cultural and community facility, with the auditorium on its third floor.

The complaint was received by the CIDCO office on September 16, according to the acknowledgement on the memorandum.

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