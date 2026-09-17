Chemical Tanker Overturns On Palghar's Charoti Bridge, Driver Suffers Minor Injuries | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: A chemical tanker travelling from Gujarat towards Taloja overturned on the Charoti Bridge in Dahanu taluka at around 2.30 pm on Thursday, prompting emergency response teams to launch a recovery and road-clearing operation.

Tanker recovery operation underway

The tanker was carrying resin, a chemical used in the manufacture of colours and paints. According to chemical expert Dhananjay Geedh, the substance is not flammable.

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Three cranes are being used to upright the overturned tanker and move it to the side of the bridge. Once the tanker is removed, authorities will wash the affected portion of the bridge using soil and water before restoring traffic on the bridge.

Fire and emergency response vehicles from the Palghar Fire Brigade, Dahanu Municipal Council, Adani Thermal Power and the Boisar MIDC fire service are assisting with the operation.

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Traffic movement remains smooth

Meanwhile, traffic passing underneath the bridge in both directions is moving smoothly, and there is currently no major disruption to traffic in the area.

The tanker driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Kasa for treatment.

Kasa Police Inspector Amar Patil, Talasari Tehsildar Amol Pathak, Dahanu Tehsildar Sunil Koli and District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam are present at the site and overseeing the response operations.

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