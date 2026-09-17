Palghar Launches Seva Sankalp Abhiyan As Ganesh Naik Calls For Wider Reach Of Govt Welfare Schemes | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik on Thursday called for coordinated efforts by the administration, elected representatives and citizens to ensure that every eligible beneficiary in the district receives the benefits of government welfare schemes.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan launched

Naik was speaking at the launch of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and a beneficiary gathering organised under the PM Vishwakarma scheme in Palghar.

The event was attended by MP Dr Hemant Savara, MLA Rajendra Gavit, Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, Deputy Conservator of Forests Niranjan Diwakar and Saifun Shaikh, Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bhagade, Deputy Collector Ranjit Desai, District Supply Officer Seema Mahalle and other officials, employees and beneficiaries.

Naik said the campaign would strengthen public participation in governance and help ensure that tribal communities, women, youth, farmers, artisans and small entrepreneurs gain access to government schemes.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, Naik said the campaign was an important step towards extending the benefits of economic development to all sections of society.

Focus on development and environment

Naik emphasised that public service extended beyond human welfare to include the protection of nature, forests and the interests of future generations. He said the government was committed to balancing development with environmental conservation to build a greener and more sustainable Maharashtra.

He referred to the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree plantation initiative and highlighted the efforts of the Forest Department and Social Forestry Department to increase green cover. He also mentioned the tree plantation campaign undertaken by the Forest Department under the vision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Naik announced that a comprehensive list of pending issues and development requirements in Palghar district would soon be prepared.

Plans for infrastructure and administration

The list would be compiled in coordination with the District Collector, MP, MLAs, Zilla Parishad CEO and heads of various departments. It would subsequently be presented to the district’s Guardian Secretary to seek the necessary funding and administrative approvals.

He also said that a separate list of works to be undertaken through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) would be prepared.

The minister further stated that the administration was examining the requirement for officers and employees at various levels, particularly in remote areas of the district. Necessary proposals would be submitted to the government to address staff shortages.

Referring to the damage caused to transformers during the previous floods, Naik said discussions would be held with officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to strengthen the power supply network and protect electrical infrastructure during future flooding.

He stressed the need to identify locations requiring high-capacity transformers and undertake appropriate planning.

Ensuring benefits reach locals

Naik said Palghar was emerging as an important district in terms of infrastructure development, with major projects involving roads, railways, bullet trains, airports and ports.

He emphasised that these developments should create opportunities for local farmers, fishermen, tribal communities, youth and other residents.

“Palghar should not merely serve as a district connecting the region to the rest of the world. The life expectancy, economic condition and educational standards of its people must also improve,” he said.

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Naik also expressed concern over the sale and transfer of tribal land in the district. He said information on farmers holding large land parcels would be collected in every taluka.

He added that an effective mechanism under the supervision of the District Collector would be established to safeguard tribal interests in land transactions.

Call for collective participation

Naik stressed the need for coordination between elected representatives and the administration to ensure that tribal communities receive fair economic benefits from land transactions and that their children gain access to education and employment opportunities.

Naik urged citizens to bring instances of irregularities to the notice of the administration. He also appealed to journalists to support public awareness efforts and highlight issues requiring administrative attention.

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He said comprehensive development in Palghar could be achieved only through the collective participation of the administration, elected representatives, journalists and citizens.

“Instead of waiting to dream, everyone must work together with the administration to turn those dreams into reality,” Naik said.

He added that the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan would focus on extending government schemes to every section of society, including persons with disabilities and other marginalised communities.

Naik also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and expressed confidence that the country would continue progressing under his leadership.

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