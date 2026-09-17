Navi Mumbaicha Raja To Welcome Devotees At Sheesh Mahal Replica-Themed Pandal | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The 56th Ganeshotsav celebrations of Shivchhaya Mitra Mandal (SMM) will feature a 10-foot-tall idol of Navi Mumbaicha Raja installed inside a replica of Jaipur City's iconic Sheesh Mahal. The 12-day celebrations, which have been going on since September 14, are being held at the CIDCO ground beside ICL School in Sector 21, Turbhe.

Sheesh Mahal replica unveiled

The grand palace replica, measuring 80 feet in length, 40 feet in width and 40 feet in height, has been designed and erected by art director Amol Pashte. The structure draws inspiration from the Jaipur City Palace, with hand-painted carvings on the walls and a mirror palace within the main structure. The idol has been sculpted by artist Nikhil Khatu.

The palace display has been elevated in four sections, including two at the front, creating a grand entrance for devotees. The Sheesh Mahal inside the replica will house the Navi Mumbaicha Raja idol.

Festival activities and welfare initiatives

SMM president Ankush Vaiti said the mandal had planned a range of religious, social and welfare activities during the festival. These will include bhajans, spiritual discourses, a blood donation camp, health check-ups, an Ayurvedic consultation and treatment camp, annadan, Atharvashirsh recitation, Satyanarayan Mahapuja and the felicitation of achievers from Navi Mumbai.

As part of its social welfare activities, the mandal provides financial assistance to tribal students from Wada and Mokhada in Thane district pursuing higher education after Classes 10 and 12. The assistance is provided through the Assistant Charity Commissioner.

Awareness messages for devotees

The mandal will also display anti-addiction posters carrying messages against alcohol, cigarettes, tobacco, gutkha, drugs, gambling and other forms of addiction. The initiative is aimed at raising awareness among the estimated eight to 10 lakh devotees who visit the mandal's Ganeshotsav celebrations each year from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Pen, Panvel and Alibaug.

"Visitors to this year's celebrations will be able to experience a replica of Jaipur's iconic tourist destination in Navi Mumbai itself," Vaiti said.

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Five decades of celebrations

The mandal has received awards for its decorations, idol designs, social messages and social service activities over the past 55 years. The celebrations will also feature a grand funfair, with civic officials, police personnel, political and corporate leaders and social workers expected to attend.

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