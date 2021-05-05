‘SC’s order is unfortunate’: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray says legal fight for Maratha reservation will continue

‘’The apex court has also rejected the state government’s decision to provide quota based on the recommendations by the Gaikwad Commission. The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is sovereign and the government is the voice of the people. The government took the decision amid outcry from the Maratha community. In a way, the Supreme Court order indicates that the state has no right to provide quota but it is the right of the Central Government and the President of India,’’ said Thackeray.

‘’It is our sincere request with a folding hand to the Prime Minister and President of India to take early decisions on the Maratha reservation. In the past, the Centre has swung into action and took prompt actions in the Shah Bano case, the Atrocities Act and cancellation of Article 370 by amending the Constitution of India. The Centre needs to show a similar urgency in case of Maratha quota,’’ noted CM.

‘’Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje (who is BJP Rajya Sabha MP) has been demanding a meeting with the Prime Minister. Why did he not get the appointment? This question is asked as providing quota to the Maratha community is a decision to be taken by the Prime Minister,’’ said Thackeray.

He further said the government cannot welcome the Supreme Court’s ruling. ‘’Do not try to disturb the harmony. Do not get provoked. The legal fight for getting a reservation for the Maratha community will continue,’’ he assured.

Supreme Court order is in a way guidance to the Chhatrapati Shivaji's Maharashtra, said Thackeray.