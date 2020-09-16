Schools seek clarity on conduct of first unit tests as Maharashtra postpones reopening

Mumbai: Following the discussion with the state education department focussing on reopening of schools in Maharashtra post-Diwali festival in November, schools are relieved but have sought clarity on conduct of first unit test examinations.

On September 8, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) of the central government issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the partial reopening of schools for students of Class 9 to 12 on a voluntary basis from September 21. But considering the high number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state school education department has decided to further postpone reopening of schools in the state.

Anna Correa, principal of St Stanislaus School, Bandra said, "We will follow orders from the state regarding reopening of schools post Diwali vacation. Currently, we have conducted a flexible schedule for daily online classes where students can log in anytime and access virtual lessons."

Another principal of a Malad school said, "Generally, we conduct first unit test exams before Diwali so we will wait for directions from the state education department." Raj Aloni, principal of Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar, said, "We are conducting assessments, tests and providing e-certificates to students already via online classes."