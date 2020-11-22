Schools in Pimpri-Chinchwad to remain shut till Nov 30: PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar

The schools in Pune and the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri-Chinchwad were all set to reopen for Std 9th to 12th from Monday, November 23. However, due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases, the schools will remain closed for now.

While Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the decision on reopening schools in the city will be taken after a review meeting on December 13, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told the Indian Express that all the schools in civic limits will remain shut till November 30.

Besides, a total of 17 teachers and teaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 of 5,671 samples tested in the rural area of Pune, said Pune Zila Parishad. "More teachers & teaching staff will be tested," it added.

Meanwhile, schools on city outskirts and the rest of Pune district will reopen from tomorrow (Monday, November 23). "Schools in rural areas will reopen from Monday as directed by the government," said Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad.

On Saturday, Pune reported 443 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,66,652. Moreover, the death toll climbed to 4,421 with 4 new fatalities. A total of 246 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,821. As of now, 1,57,410 people were discharged/ recovered. On Saturday, 4,396 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,85,776.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, 192 COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 90,481. With four fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city reached 1,586.