Scammers Dupe Job Aspirants Of ₹98 Lakh On Pretext Of Government Jobs Without Exams Or Interviews | Representational Image

Mumbai: The police have launched an investigation into a case wherein scammers had duped job aspirants to the tune of around Rs 98 lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs in different government departments.

Complainant Details

According to the police, the complainant is a Nashik based businessman. The complainant came in contact with the scammer last year and the scammer had claimed that lives in Delhi and have acquaintances in the central and state governments.

He further told the complainant that his work is to provide government jobs to candidates through his acquaintance and there is no need for any government exam or interview to get the candidates for job. He told the complainant that he has recruited many candidates in this way in Maharashtra as well.

Initial Transaction

The complainant asked the scammer that if he could get his nephew a job in railways. The scammer told the complainant that he would have to pay Rs 8 lakh for the job. Over the period of time, the complainant paid money to the scammers through online transactions. The scammers also provided bogus joining letter and ID card to the complainant's nephew. The complainant also informed others known to him about this job opportunity and they too began sending money to the scammers.

Later, when the accused kept asking for more money, the complainant got suspicious and on making enquiries he realised that the documents provided by the scammers were bogus. The complainant then approached the police and got a complaint lodged in the matter. The probe has revealed that over two dozen job aspirants have been duped by the scammers so far.

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