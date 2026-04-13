Scam Alert! Fake Mahanagar Gas Limited Staffer Caught By Locals In Mumbai's Bhandup, Handed Over To Police; Video Viral

Fake Mahanagar Gas Limited Staffer Caught By Locals In Mumbai's Bhandup, Handed Over To Police | Video screengrab

Mumbai: In a shocking incident highlighting rising impersonation scams, residents in Bhandup caught a man allegedly posing as an employee of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and handed him over to the police after he attempted to defraud a household. A viral video shows the confrontation between the fraudster and the family he was trying to dupe out of money.

The incident came to light when a local resident recognised the suspect, who had previously visited his home and allegedly duped his mother of a large sum of money. According to the complainant, the man returned to the same residence, possibly to repeat the scam, but was identified and confronted.

Viral Video Shows Scammer Caught By Locals

A video of the confrontation, which has since gone viral, shows the suspect wearing a 'Team MGL' polo shirt and carrying what appeared to be forged identification documents. When questioned, he reportedly failed to provide valid credentials or a satisfactory explanation for his presence in the housing society.

Following the confrontation, locals escorted the suspect to the Bhandup Police Station, where a formal complaint was lodged. Police have taken the accused into custody and are investigating whether he is part of a larger organised racket operating across Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

According to the complainant, such fraudsters often target vulnerable individuals, including women, senior citizens and children who are alone at home. They typically approach households under the pretext of gas bill updates, meter inspections, or pending dues, creating urgency to pressure victims into making immediate payments either in cash or via digital platforms.

Surge In Scams Related To MGL Recently

Authorities have noted a recent surge in similar scams across Mumbai, involving both physical impersonators and cyber fraudsters. In several cases, fraudsters have also circulated malicious APK files through messaging platforms, posing as official MGL applications to gain access to users’ personal and financial information.

In response, officials and MGL have reiterated key safety guidelines for residents. Citizens are advised to always verify the identity of any individual claiming to be an MGL employee and to insist on official identification. Importantly, MGL does not authorise its staff to collect cash or request payments at doorsteps.

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Residents are encouraged to use only official platforms, such as the company’s website or authorised app, for bill-related queries and payments. Any suspicious activity should be immediately reported to society management and local police authorities.

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