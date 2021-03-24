SC refuses to entertain Param Bir Singh's plea, asks him to move Bombay HC



The Bench order reads: "The petitioner withdraws the petition with liberty to approach the High Court. They will file a plea today (Wednesday) and would like the matter to be taken up tomorrow. Liberty to approach the High Court granted." It's "unfortunate" that the Supreme Court's verdict on police reforms remains unimplemented and the issue props up only when political situation explodes, Justice Kaul said.

Singh, who was shunted out as Mumbai's Commissioner of Police (CP) in the wake of the bomb scare at top industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Villa in Mumbai, has claimed in his petition that Deshmukh had "pressurised" him to probe the role of certain BJP leaders and "somehow implicate them in the case of the death of MP Mohan Delkar, but he did not succumb to the pressure.

The petition also alleged that Deshmukh surpassed his authority in calling junior police officers to his residence and asking them to collect "hafta" (bribe) for him to the tune of Rs 100 crore a month.

‘‘We have no doubt the matter is serious affecting the administration at large...We say it is a serious issue. We are also noticing it...if you want an independent probe, the High Court can also do it. You should move the High Court under Article 226," Justice Kaul told Rohatgi.