Plea filed before Bombay HC seeking CBI probe into allegations against Anil Deshmukh, Param Bir Singh

Amid the ongoing fuss over the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, a Mumbai based lawyer has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against Singh and Deshmukh seeking a CBI probe in the matter. The lawyer has emphaised on conducting a detailed and biased investigation in the case.

Mumbai based lawyer, Dr. Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil approached the high court seeking probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other independent agency into the allegations of malpractices.

In the plea, the lawyer alleged that Deshmukh is not trustworthy to hold the position of Home Minister of State as evident from the material that has come to light showing that he was abusing his powers by calling and instructing officers to extort money from common citizens and business persons.

The Home Minster has been instructing them to carry out official assignments and collection schemes including financial transactions as per his instructions based on his expectations and targets to collect money." the plea reads.

Patil stated in her plea that even Singh also did not take cognizance of the matter by registering an FIR against Deshmukh.