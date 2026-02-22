 SBI's 'Run For A Greener India' Marathon Draws Over 10,000 Mumbaikars; Bank Targets Net Zero By 2055
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSBI's 'Run For A Greener India' Marathon Draws Over 10,000 Mumbaikars; Bank Targets Net Zero By 2055

SBI's 'Run For A Greener India' Marathon Draws Over 10,000 Mumbaikars; Bank Targets Net Zero By 2055

Over 10,000 people participated in the sixth edition of SBI’s ‘Run for a Greener India’ marathon in Mumbai. Held across 5 km, 10 km and 21 km categories, the run promotes climate responsibility. SBI reiterated its pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero by 2055 as part of its sustainability roadmap.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Over 10,000 Mumbaikars took part in the 'Run for a Greener India' marathon on Sunday, organised by the State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank. |

​Mumbai: Over 10,000 Mumbaikars took part in the 'Run for a Greener India' marathon on Sunday, organised by the State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank.

​Runners participated across three categories: five km, 10 km, and 21 km. This was the sixth edition of the run, which aims to draw attention to climate responsibility and sustainable living.

​Launched in 2018, the marathon encourages citizens to adopt mindful and environmentally responsible lifestyles. The latest season of the marathon commenced in Lucknow, covering 17 cities including Mumbai.

​The run complements the bank’s broader sustainability roadmap, aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, the organisation said in a statement. The bank has committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 and net zero by 2055—its centenary year. As part of this transition, SBI aims to increase Green Advances to 7.5%–10% by 2030, with 25% of these advances to be funded through Green Lines of Credit.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Raps Congress Over ‘Shirtless Protest’ At Global AI Summit | VIDEO
PM Modi Raps Congress Over ‘Shirtless Protest’ At Global AI Summit | VIDEO
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple- Where To Watch Post-Apocalyptic Film Online
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple- Where To Watch Post-Apocalyptic Film Online
WI Won’t Take Zimbabwe Lightly In T20 Clash: West Indies Head Coach Darren Sammy
WI Won’t Take Zimbabwe Lightly In T20 Clash: West Indies Head Coach Darren Sammy
Army Personnel, Dismissed Cop, 2 Women Among 6 Linked To Pak-Backed Drug Cartel Held With 4.8 Kg Heroin, Pistol
Army Personnel, Dismissed Cop, 2 Women Among 6 Linked To Pak-Backed Drug Cartel Held With 4.8 Kg Heroin, Pistol
Read Also
Mega Legal Services Camp At WTC Mumbai Brings Justice To Doorstep; Justice Bharati Dangre Stresses...
article-image

Further strengthening this strategy, SBI has launched CHAKRA, a Centre of Excellence to finance sunrise sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility, and green hydrogen, accelerating India’s green transition.

​Commenting on the event, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director, SBI, said: “At SBI, sustainability is integral to our purpose, and the Green Marathon is a symbol of our belief that meaningful climate action begins with individual responsibility and scales through collective commitment. As we progress towards carbon neutrality by 2030 and Net Zero by 2055, we remain committed to financing India’s green transition and enabling collective climate action.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on