SBI's 'Run For A Greener India' Marathon Draws Over 10,000 Mumbaikars; Bank Targets Net Zero By 2055

​Mumbai: Over 10,000 Mumbaikars took part in the 'Run for a Greener India' marathon on Sunday, organised by the State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank.

​Runners participated across three categories: five km, 10 km, and 21 km. This was the sixth edition of the run, which aims to draw attention to climate responsibility and sustainable living.

​Launched in 2018, the marathon encourages citizens to adopt mindful and environmentally responsible lifestyles. The latest season of the marathon commenced in Lucknow, covering 17 cities including Mumbai.

​The run complements the bank’s broader sustainability roadmap, aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, the organisation said in a statement. The bank has committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 and net zero by 2055—its centenary year. As part of this transition, SBI aims to increase Green Advances to 7.5%–10% by 2030, with 25% of these advances to be funded through Green Lines of Credit.

Further strengthening this strategy, SBI has launched CHAKRA, a Centre of Excellence to finance sunrise sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility, and green hydrogen, accelerating India’s green transition.

​Commenting on the event, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director, SBI, said: “At SBI, sustainability is integral to our purpose, and the Green Marathon is a symbol of our belief that meaningful climate action begins with individual responsibility and scales through collective commitment. As we progress towards carbon neutrality by 2030 and Net Zero by 2055, we remain committed to financing India’s green transition and enabling collective climate action.”

