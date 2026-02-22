Mega Legal Services Camp At WTC Mumbai Brings Justice To Doorstep; Justice Bharati Dangre Stresses Need For Legal Awareness

Justice Bharti Dangre addressing the meet (L) & all justices visiting the stalls (R) |

Mumbai: A mega legal services camp was organised under the supervision of the National Legal Services Authority, the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, the District Legal Services Authority Mumbai City and Suburban, and the Collector Office, Mumbai City, providing a wide range of legal and welfare services at the doorstep of the needy sections of society. The camp was held at the World Trade Centre (WTC), Mumbai on Sunday.

Multiple Government Departments Offer

Several government departments and organisations offering assistance to underprivileged sections participated in the camp. These included representatives from the State Women’s Rights Commission, the Human Rights Commission, the Food Supply Department for issuance of ration cards, Aadhaar card registration authorities, employment assistance organisations, the BMC Education Department, Youth Jobs Foundation, and various groups working for child and women’s welfare.

Legal aid NGOs were also present, including Dard Se Humdard Tak, which works towards providing legal assistance to underprivileged prisoners who remain incarcerated due to lack of family support.

Every Individual Must Know Their Legal Rights

Justice Bharati Dangre of the Bombay High Court, who is also the Guardian Judge of the Family Court, addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of legal awareness. She said it is the need of the hour for every individual to know their legal rights, and that organising such legal services programmes ensures that vulnerable sections of society can access justice.

She added that citizens can approach district legal service authorities for assistance, which would help resolve their issues efficiently. “We still have people who are unaware of their rights, and we must ensure that their grievances are properly addressed. Such legal services camps are organised to ensure that justice reaches the needy,” she said.

Justice Gadkari Highlights Upcoming Lok Nyayalaya

Justice A. S. Gadkari, from Bombay high court, & Chairman, High Court legal Services Committee, while addressing the event, stated that the underprivileged sections of society should be the primary beneficiaries of legal opportunities. He also highlighted the upcoming Lok Nyayalaya scheduled for March 14 and encouraged people to opt for it to settle their cases amicably, thereby reducing pendency in courts.

Advocate Prakash Salsingekar, founder of the NGO Dard Se Humdard Tak and a participant at the programme, told FPJ that the organisation works for undertrial prisoners by helping them secure bail. “We voluntarily visit prisons and identify inmates who wish to apply for bail but are unable to do so due to lack of family support. We undertake this work on a pro bono basis. It is my way of giving back to society,” he said.

The camp witnessed participation from a large number of citizens seeking assistance, reflecting the growing need for accessible and inclusive legal support systems in the city

