'Saw People Facing Shortage, Felt Deeply Concerned': Consulate General of Iran In Mumbai Amid LPG Crisis; Calls India 'Friend & Partner'

Mumbai: Consulate General of Iran, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, on Friday said that Tehran is deeply concerned about India's LPG crisis. Calling India a "friend and partner," he added that despite risks in a conflict-like situation, Tehran ensured safe passage for gas carriers to India.
While speaking to IANS, he said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has, from the very beginning, shown that it is a friend and partner of India. Personally, as the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai, when I saw people facing a shortage of gas, I felt deeply concerned."
"As you know, the situation is effectively a war zone, and gas carriers face their own risks; even the smallest impact can lead to serious consequences. However, by the grace of God, Iran was able to provide a safe passage so that these vessels could cross securely. This demonstrates our friendship with India," he added as quoted by IANS.