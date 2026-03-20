'Saw People Facing Shortage, Felt Deeply Concerned': Consulate General of Iran In Mumbai Amid LPG Crisis; Calls India 'Friend & Partner'

Mumbai: Consulate General of Iran, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, on Friday said that Tehran is deeply concerned about India's LPG crisis. Calling India a "friend and partner," he added that despite risks in a conflict-like situation, Tehran ensured safe passage for gas carriers to India.

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While speaking to IANS, he said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has, from the very beginning, shown that it is a friend and partner of India. Personally, as the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai, when I saw people facing a shortage of gas, I felt deeply concerned."

"As you know, the situation is effectively a war zone, and gas carriers face their own risks; even the smallest impact can lead to serious consequences. However, by the grace of God, Iran was able to provide a safe passage so that these vessels could cross securely. This demonstrates our friendship with India," he added as quoted by IANS.