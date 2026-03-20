India Prioritises LPG Supply Amid West Asia Crisis; 611 Seafarers In Gulf Under Watch

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | X @ANI

India on Thursday said it is prioritising domestic LPG supply amid disruptions to global energy shipping routes due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said energy security remains a concern, with LPG supply being closely managed to ensure domestic needs are met first. He added that India is also working to diversify its LPG sourcing.

On reports of Russian oil tankers rerouting to India, Jaiswal said such movements are routine, noting that India continues to import crude from multiple global sources and expects more vessels to dock soon.

Indian Seafarers In Gulf Under Watch

Jaiswal said 611 Indian seafarers are currently aboard 22 ships operating in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz region. The government is in touch with shipping companies and exploring ways to support them amid rising tensions.

India-US Trade Talks Ongoing

Refuting reports of a delay in the India-US trade agreement, Jaiswal said both countries remain engaged on trade matters, calling the report “inaccurate”. He did not confirm whether an interim deal would be signed this month.

Read Also No Plans For Rationing Of Petrol And Diesel, Say Govt Sources Amid West Asia Conflict

BRICS Deadlock, SCO Consensus

Explaining the lack of a joint statement by BRICS on the conflict, Jaiswal cited differences in membership compared to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which has called for dialogue and adherence to international law.

India Condemns Pakistan Strikes On Afghanistan

India also condemned Pakistan’s recent airstrikes in Afghanistan, including a reported hit on civilian infrastructure in Kabul, calling them “barbaric” and harmful to regional stability.