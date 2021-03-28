Saw Mansukh Hiren meet Sachin Vaze two days before his death: Hotelier reveals to NIA

In a major development in National Investigation Agency's probe in to the Manuskh Hiren death case, the agency has recorded the statement of a hotelier, who told the probe agency that he saw the businessman on March 3 when he went to handover the 'hafta' (weekly) collection to Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze at his CIU office.

As per a report in India Today, the hotelier in his statement to NIA said he had seen Mansukh Hiren, arrested constable Vinayak Shinde and some policemen in a meeting. The NIA is likely to question the policemen as to what they were doing in the CIU office when they were attached to another unit.

Further he said, "the meeting happened behind closed doors between 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on March 3. Mansukh Hiren was looking disturbed and was murmuring to himself about an "unreasonable demand" when he had done nothing wrong."