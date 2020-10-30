Savitribai Phule Pune University to hold re-examination for students who faced technical issues

After thousands of complaints of technical glitches by final year students, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to hold re-examination for the students who faced technical issues.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the university received 26,000 emails from students, complaining about errors and technical glitches in the online examination system.

The re-examination will be conducted online on 5th, 6th and 7th November 2020.

The final year exams of SPPU was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the exams were held in offline and online mode from October 12, 2020.

Due to heavy rains and the floodlike situation in Pune, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has postponed exams which were scheduled for October 15.