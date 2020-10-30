Pune girl Rutuja Junnarkar could be the next 'Daya Ben' on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'

Geeta Kapur said, “I was about to ask Ashish after the act why did he not bring Rutuja on the stage as I only saw Daya Bhabhi dancing. Daya’s character is very important and strongly played by Disha Vakhani, her body language, the way she brought out her jaw to get into the character, she is not like that but she literally put life into that character. I still love the fact that she has gone to her maayke and has not yet come back and till date aapne unki jagah kisi ko nahi di. Aur agar aap ye offer kar rahe hai Rutuja ko, then I am very grateful. Rutuja, aapki mehnat zaroor rang layegi. Yeh mehnat na, has to pay off some day.”

Geeta Maa also mentioned, “Jab hum kehte hain, India’s Best Dancer, wo aise dancers hain, jo kudh ka to karte hi hai, but jab unko koi challenge diya jata hai, wo khare utarte hain. And you (Rutuja) are one dancer on this stage, jo hamesha har challenge pe khari utarti hai. I am very proud of you.”

Dilip Joshi further added, “Jo Geeta ji ne bataya, Disha ji is a wonderful actor. Jo Daya ka character unhone banaya hai, jaise chote chote nuances, and bohot mehnat se banaya hai. Aur usko copy karna, its very very difficult. But aaj tumne (Rutuja) jo chote chote nuances kiye hai, I must say, you were brilliant!”

On Asit Kumarr Modi’s request, since the entire team has been waiting for an opportunity to see Garba played by Jethalal and Daya Ben, Rutuja and Dilip Joshi obliged and set the stage on fire with their garba performance on Chogada!