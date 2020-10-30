Pune girl Rutuja Junnarkar could be the next 'Daya Ben' on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'

Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show has raised the dance competition quotient high with exceptional dance performances, especially with the finale getting closer. This weekend will be super fun with Taarak Mehta special episode where the whole cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma will be seen enjoying the performances as well as celebrating 3000 episodes of the show.
While Daya ben was definitely missed, after looking at the performance of Rutuja Junnarkar and choreographer Ashish Patil on the song ‘Baby Doll’, everyone was surprised with Rutuja’s next to real portrayal of Daya Ben!
Rutuja Junnarkar who hails from Pune stunned everyone when she performed her act as Daya Ben. Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi was left speechless, he said, “For a second I thought that Disha ji (Daya Ben) was dancing here. The way she entered the stage and danced, it was exactly how Disha Vakhani enacts. From the outfit and small nuances that they kept in mind during their performance, I really believed that Disha ji is performing here”.
Asit Kumarr Modi who was so impressed with the performance, said, “Kya expression hai! Jab expression ke saath dance hota hai to bohot mazza aata hai. Jo Garba ke saath saath aapne beech main alag alag steps kiye hain, jo aksar humari daya Bhabhi karti hain… kuch karte karte alag jagah par beh jaati hain. Main aaj is manch se ek cheez leke jaana chahta hu – aap ye Daya Bhabhi (Rutuja) ko humare show main de dijiye!”
Amidst huge fanfare and applause, Asit Modi continued, “Humare Disha Vakani ne jo mehnat ki thi ye kirdaar ke liye, aur aaj bhi hum sab mehsoos kar rahe hain, unki kami humare show main, toh agar kabhi bhi aisa laga, to main aap se (Rutuja) gujarish karunga… kya lagta hai jetha bhai?” To which Dilip Joshi was quick to respond, “Full marks! Chalo ek chota audition le hi lo… mauka bhi hai aur Dastoor bhi!”
Geeta Kapur said, “I was about to ask Ashish after the act why did he not bring Rutuja on the stage as I only saw Daya Bhabhi dancing. Daya’s character is very important and strongly played by Disha Vakhani, her body language, the way she brought out her jaw to get into the character, she is not like that but she literally put life into that character. I still love the fact that she has gone to her maayke and has not yet come back and till date aapne unki jagah kisi ko nahi di. Aur agar aap ye offer kar rahe hai Rutuja ko, then I am very grateful. Rutuja, aapki mehnat zaroor rang layegi. Yeh mehnat na, has to pay off some day.”
Geeta Maa also mentioned, “Jab hum kehte hain, India’s Best Dancer, wo aise dancers hain, jo kudh ka to karte hi hai, but jab unko koi challenge diya jata hai, wo khare utarte hain. And you (Rutuja) are one dancer on this stage, jo hamesha har challenge pe khari utarti hai. I am very proud of you.”
Dilip Joshi further added, “Jo Geeta ji ne bataya, Disha ji is a wonderful actor. Jo Daya ka character unhone banaya hai, jaise chote chote nuances, and bohot mehnat se banaya hai. Aur usko copy karna, its very very difficult. But aaj tumne (Rutuja) jo chote chote nuances kiye hai, I must say, you were brilliant!”
On Asit Kumarr Modi’s request, since the entire team has been waiting for an opportunity to see Garba played by Jethalal and Daya Ben, Rutuja and Dilip Joshi obliged and set the stage on fire with their garba performance on Chogada!