 Save Mahalaxmi Racecourse: B-Town Actors, Social Media Influencers Start Petition To Oppose BMC's Takeover Of Mumbai's 'Only Green Lung'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSave Mahalaxmi Racecourse: B-Town Actors, Social Media Influencers Start Petition To Oppose BMC's Takeover Of Mumbai's 'Only Green Lung'

Save Mahalaxmi Racecourse: B-Town Actors, Social Media Influencers Start Petition To Oppose BMC's Takeover Of Mumbai's 'Only Green Lung'

A Change.org petition titled 'Save Mahalaxmi Racecourse - the only green lung of Mumbai' is gaining widespread support online.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood celebrities and social media influencers are joining forces with Mumbaikars to oppose the BMC's controversial plan to take over the Mahalaxmi racecourse for a theme park development.

Viral Petition Gains Traction

A Change.org petition titled 'Save Mahalaxmi Racecourse - the only green lung of Mumbai' is gaining widespread support online. With over 10,000 signatures, the campaign is capturing the attention of concerned citizens and influential figures alike.

Celebrity Endorsement

Actress Dia Mirza has taken to Instagram to share the petition link, urging her followers to sign and support the cause. Other influencers have also joined the initiative, amplifying the message against the proposed takeover.

Grassroots Movement

Launched by citizen Tanuj Bhatia on January 13, a parallel campaign has amassed over 20,000 signatures. As news of the BMC's proposal spreads, the movement is expected to grow further, reflecting widespread discontent among the public.

Preservation of Heritage and Greenery

The petition, addressed to top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, emphasizes the historical significance of the Mahalaxmi racecourse, a Grade II-B heritage site with over 140 years of existence. It highlights the 230 acres of natural terrain, comprising essential structures for horse racing, and its role as a crucial green space for Mumbaikars.

Read Also
Mumbai Residents Rally Against BMC's Controversial Mahalaxmi Racecourse Land Takeover Proposal
article-image

Alarming Proposal Details

The petition outlines the BMC's proposal, including plans to build a theme park, residential and commercial complexes, and exclusive facilities for the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC). The proposal also suggests changing the racecourse's current reservation as a Recreation Ground (RG), further limiting public access and concretizing the area.

Concerns Over Urban Development

Critics express concerns about restricting citizens' access to the racecourse, allowing commercial development inside the premises, and financing a private club with public funds. The proposed changes could lead to the loss of open space and greenery, impacting the daily lives of Mumbaikars who utilize the racecourse for various recreational activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Jaslok Hospital Doctor Conned Of ₹52,000 In Fake Internet Repair Service

FPJ Cyber Secure: Jaslok Hospital Doctor Conned Of ₹52,000 In Fake Internet Repair Service

Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Complete RSIIL Contract Termination Hearing By January 31

Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Complete RSIIL Contract Termination Hearing By January 31

Mumbai News: BMC Sets Fresh Deadline For Gokhale Bridge, Partial Opening By Feb-End

Mumbai News: BMC Sets Fresh Deadline For Gokhale Bridge, Partial Opening By Feb-End

ACB Raids Premises Linked To Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi, His Family In Alleged Corruption Case

ACB Raids Premises Linked To Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi, His Family In Alleged Corruption Case

Save Mahalaxmi Racecourse: B-Town Actors, Social Media Influencers Start Petition To Oppose BMC's...

Save Mahalaxmi Racecourse: B-Town Actors, Social Media Influencers Start Petition To Oppose BMC's...