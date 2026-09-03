Savantwadi Express Will Boost Konkan Tourism, Connectivity: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Pic

Mumbai: The launch of the daily Mumbai-Savantwadi Express ahead of Ganeshotsav is a major gift for people of Konkan and will mark the next phase of tourism development in the region, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

Shinde flagged off the inaugural service from Platform 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the presence of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who joined the event virtually.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde were among those present.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "Today is very great news for the residents of Konkan. Today is a day of joy. Even before the arrival of Lord Ganpati, this Mumbai-Sawantwadi train service has started today; we have flagged it off with a green flag.… pic.twitter.com/AOGGooYYLs — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2026

New rail link for Konkan

Shinde said the new service would strengthen rail connectivity between Mumbai and Konkan and benefit thousands of people, particularly those travelling to their native places for Ganeshotsav.

He said improved connectivity would make Konkan’s beaches, forts, religious sites and cultural attractions more accessible to tourists.

The new service is expected to provide a boost to local tourism, hotels, transport services and employment opportunities, he said, adding that stronger connectivity would accelerate the overall development of the region.

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Mumbai rail expansion plans

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said around Rs 18,000 crore worth of projects were underway to augment Mumbai’s suburban railway capacity.

The number of daily local train services, currently around 3,200, is targeted to rise to 3,500 by 2030.

He said 350 special trains were being operated this year to meet the increased demand during the festive season, with preparations in place to run another 20 if required.

The Railways has also ordered 238 AC local train rakes, with the first expected in 2027 and all rakes planned to be supplied by 2030.

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Boost to tourism and trade

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Savantwadi Express would connect not just two terminals but millions of families in Konkan.

The daily service would benefit passengers from Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and strengthen tourism, trade and employment in the region.

The train will operate between CSMT and Sawantwadi Road, with halts at major stations including Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Kankavli and Kudal.

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