Saudia Group's Flyadeal Launches Mumbai-Riyadh Flights |

Mumbai: Saudia Group's low-cost carrier, flyadeal, launched non-stop service between Mumbai and Riyadh, marking the airline's second destination in India. The launch follows flyadeal's recent entry into the Indian market with the launch of flights to Hyderabad on July 3.

Five Weekly Flights Launched

The Riyadh-Mumbai service commenced on Saturday and was piloted by the airline's chief operating officer Capt. Abdulaziz Bahri along with Chief Pilot Capt. Ali Hakim. flyadeal now operates five weekly flights between Mumbai and Riyadh using its A320neo aircraft fleet. This will add more than 7,400 seats each month between the two cities.

The new flights will provide a mid-morning arrival into Riyadh from Mumbai and similarly a morning arrival into Mumbai from Riyadh. According to the airline, travellers will be able to connect seamlessly to and from popular destinations within Saudi Arabia, including Abha, Dammam, Jeddah, and Madinah, on a single booking with a through fare and with baggage checked through to the final destination.

flyadeal's A320neo aircraft operating on the route feature 186 seats in an all-Economy Class configuration and Airbus' acclaimed Airspace cabin interior, with extra-large overhead bins for increased stowage capacity.

Sanjiv Kapoor, acting CEO of flyadeal and Executive Vice President Strategies at Saudia Group, said, "The new service also opens up convenient access to destinations across the Kingdom through seamless onward connections on a single booking. Importantly, flyadeal flights use the state-of-the-art Terminal 1 at Jeddah with bullet train access directly from the terminal to both Makkah and Madinah, as well as Terminal 4 at Riyadh which offer quick and seamless connections to flyadeal's extensive domestic network.”