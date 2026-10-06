Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Takes Charge As People's Education Society Trustee, Visits Siddharth College |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode on Monday assumed charge as a trustee of the People’s Education Society during his visit to Siddharth College in Mumbai.

Reviews College Functioning

Following his appointment as trustee, Bansode visited the college and reviewed the educational and administrative functioning of the institution. He also took stock of the facilities being provided to students and interacted with them to understand their academic difficulties, expectations and career opportunities.

The People’s Education Society was established on the educational and social reform vision of Dr BR Ambedkar and has been working to provide quality education to disadvantaged and economically weaker sections of society.

Focus On Expanding Outreach

Speaking on the occasion, Bansode said he would work towards expanding the organisation’s educational and social transformation initiatives and strengthening its outreach.

“Education is an effective medium for social transformation. I will work towards expanding the reach of education and the work of social transformation through the People’s Education Society. Priority will be given to providing the facilities and opportunities necessary for the overall development of students,” Bansode said.

He said efforts would also be made to secure maximum possible support from the state government for the growth and development of the institution while carrying forward Dr Ambedkar’s legacy of promoting education.

During his visit, Bansode was briefed about various activities and initiatives undertaken by the institution. He also interacted with students and discussed issues concerning their education and future prospects.

The newly appointed trustee said strengthening educational opportunities for students from deprived sections would remain a key focus of his tenure.

Office-bearers of the institution, principals, teaching and non-teaching staff, and students were present during the visit.

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