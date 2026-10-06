Maharashtra Reconstitutes Search Committee For Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners' Appointments | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has reconstituted the Search Committee responsible for shortlisting candidates for the posts of State Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners in the Maharashtra State Information Commission.

Earlier Order Superseded

The General Administration Department issued a government resolution on October 5, superseding its January 7, 2025 order and restructuring the committee in accordance with the Right to Information Act, 2005 and directions issued by the Supreme Court.

The reconstituted committee will be headed by retired Bombay High Court judge Justice Ravi Deshpande. The Maharashtra Chief Secretary will be a member, while the Principal Secretary/Additional Chief Secretary in charge of Administrative Innovations, Excellence and Good Governance in the General Administration Department will also serve as a member.

Panel To Set Eligibility Criteria

The committee will frame eligibility criteria, terms and conditions for advertisements for vacant posts and ensure that the selection process conforms to the RTI Act and judicial directions. It will also scrutinise applications objectively against the prescribed eligibility criteria.

For every vacant post, the committee will shortlist three eligible candidates and submit their names to the selection committee for consideration.

Under Section 15(3) of the RTI Act, appointments of the State Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners are made on the recommendation of a selection committee headed by the Chief Minister. The Act also requires candidates to have public standing and broad knowledge and experience in fields including law, administration, journalism, social service, science and technology, or management.

The government said the restructuring was undertaken in view of Supreme Court directions seeking transparency, objectivity and merit in the appointment process.

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