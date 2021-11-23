e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 08:53 AM IST

‘Satyamev Jayate’, says Nawab Malik after HC refuses to restrain him from making comments against Sameer Wankhede

Sanjay Jog
Nawab Malik | Photo Credit: Twitter

Minutes after the Bombay High Court refused to impose a blanket injunction against him, NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik tweeted on Monday: "Satyamev Jayate. The fight against wrongdoings will continue.”

Malik later released a video in which he welcomed the HC’s order. “My fight against wrongdoings and injustice will continue. The right to speech is a fundamental right of every Indian citizen. Nobody can ban speaking in the country,” he noted.

Malik also indicated that he would continue to make more exposés against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede based on the documents and proofs that he had gathered.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 08:53 AM IST
