Asatyamev Jayate: Sanjay Raut reacts to Mumbai Police's fake TRP allegations against Republic

In a sensational revelation, the Mumbai Police claimed to have busted a major fraud of manipulating TRP (Television Ratings Points) data by at least three TV channels and nabbed two persons, Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh said on Thursday.

The channels allegedly indulging in the fraudulent activities include Republic TV, Fakt Marathi, and Box Cinema, and the action follows a complaint registered by the Crime Branch recently.

Singh said the owners of the three channels involved in the alleged scam have been charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating for 'fixing data'.

"While 2 channels owners are arrested, the police will question the Republic TV owners/directors soon. Nobody will be spared and stringent action will be taken," Singh said.

Reacting, Sanjay Raut tweeted: “Mumbai police commissioner held a press conference just now saying interalia that Republic TV purchased TRPs असत्यमेव जयते!!!”