‘Satya Bhai’ Birthday Bash: Firecrackers Burst Outside Adharwadi Jail, Viral Video Sparks Security Scare

A shocking incident outside Adharwadi Jail has raised serious concerns over prison security after supporters of a jailed accused allegedly burst firecrackers near the jail gate to celebrate his birthday. | X

Kalyan: A shocking incident outside Adharwadi Jail has raised serious concerns over prison security after supporters of a jailed accused allegedly burst firecrackers near the jail gate to celebrate his birthday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing strong criticism from citizens.

Incident on Saturday Night

According to available information, the incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night outside the main entrance of Adharwadi Jail, a prison that houses several notorious criminals from the region.

In the viral video circulating widely on social media platforms, a young man can be seen approaching the jail’s main gate and lighting a series of firecrackers. Shortly after setting them off, he runs toward the road in a celebratory manner before leaving the spot.

Celebration for 'Satya Bhai'

Sources said the act was allegedly carried out by supporters of Satish Kamble, who is currently lodged in the jail. The firecrackers were reportedly burst to mark the birthday of Satish Kamble, popularly known as “Satya Bhai”.

The video quickly went viral online, prompting strong reactions from residents and social media users, many of whom questioned the security arrangements outside the prison premises. Citizens have expressed concern that such an act taking place outside a jail gate reflects possible lapses in vigilance.

Following the incident, the prison administration lodged a complaint, after which a case was registered at Khadakpada Police Station. Police have launched an investigation to identify the individuals involved in the act.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the person seen in the video and establish his links with the jailed accused. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

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