Mumbai To Get Digital Tree Map: Pilot Project In Borivali & Bandra To Use LiDAR, Resistograph For Health Check

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai: To assess trees' health and strengthen preservation, a pilot project for an in-depth assessment of all trees, leveraging modern technology, will be launched in the R-Central and H-West wards of Mumbai. The wards including areas of Borivali East and West and western side of Bandra, Juhu and Santacruz. The initiative was announced on Monday by Information Technology and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar.

High-Level Meet at Mantralaya

A high-level meeting on tree conservation was held on Monday at Mantralaya, chaired by minister Shelar and attended by MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Katiyar, and senior BMC officials. The comprehensive system will be developed to digitally map, assess the health and manage every tree in Mumbai’s suburban areas. Using advanced technology, this initiative will provide detailed information about the age, species, health status, growth of branches, pruning needs and the environmental benefits of all trees in the suburban areas of Mumbai.

"Initially, the pilot project will be implemented in the R-Central and H-West wards, with funding provided from the District Development Fund," Shelar added. As part of the project, LiDAR technology will be used for 3D imaging of trees to create accurate digital records. Each tree will be assigned a unique digital code capturing data on growth patterns, carbon absorption capacity, contribution to pollution reduction, rainwater drainage and other environmental benefits.

Resistograph to Detect Internal Decay

To examine the internal condition of trees, modern instruments such as Resistographs will be employed. Using these tools, any internal decay, cavities or structural damage in the tree trunk can be detected without cutting the tree. This will allow quick assessment of whether a tree is safe or poses a risk, minister Shelar explained.

Currently, tree surveys in Mumbai are mainly conducted manually, often failing to detect internal damage. As a result, some trees fall unexpectedly. The new digital system will allow for detailed analysis of such incidents, identify underlying causes and even check if trees have been deliberately poisoned.

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