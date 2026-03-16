MSC Bank ₹25,000 Crore Case: Mumbai Special MP And MLA Court Accepts EOW Closure Report, Says No Cognisable Offence Made Out

Special MP and MLA court in Mumbai accepts the EOW closure report in the alleged ₹25,000 crore MSC Bank case citing lack of evidence of criminal wrongdoing | FPJ (Representative Image)

Mumbai, March 16: The special MP and MLA court, while accepting the closure report submitted by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police in the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank fraud case valued at Rs 25000 crores, has said that records do not demonstrate the commission of a cognizable offence. Petitioner Surinder Mohan Arora told FPJ that he will file an appeal against the order accepting the closure report.

Court accepts EOW closure report

The relief comes months after the death of late former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, whose role was also under probe as being on the board of directors at a relevant time.

The special judge Mahesh K. Jadhav had, on February 27, accepted the closure reports filed by the EOW and rejected all the protest petitions filed by activist Surinder Mohan Arora, Anna Hazare and others.

In its 127-page order, which was released on Monday, the special court said, “There is no prior meeting of minds or agreement between the directors to do an illegal action by illegal means. Merely irregularity or lapses cannot be converted to offences. There is absence of dishonest or fraudulent intention on the part of the accused.”

“There is absence of dishonesty or fraudulent or misappropriation of property for own use which is entrusted with the public servant. The dishonest or fraudulent intention is missing. There is no document which is called to be a forged one,” the court further said.

Probe into loan sanction and sugar factory auctions

In 2019, the EOW had taken up a probe into the allegations of irregularities in the sanction of loans and auction of sugar factories which could not repay the loan during the period from 2007 to 2017, as per the direction of the Bombay High Court. The agency had named all the board of directors of the bank as accused in the case without mentioning any specific name. However, Pawar was one of the directors at the relevant time.

The agency, after the probe, submitted its first closure report in September 2020 claiming that the team probing the allegations did not find any evidence of criminality in the case.

Later, based on the objections raised by Arora, Anna Hazare and others, the EOW again took up the case for further investigation. However, even after the further investigation, the agency came to the conclusion that no cognizable offence has been made out.

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Court finds no evidence of criminal intent

The court has said that, “There is no evidence on record which shows that the investigation carried by the investigating agency is designed or negligent. No omissions were found in the said investigation. It does not seem to be a tempting evidence or tailored investigation.” The court emphasised that there was no criminal colour to the case.

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