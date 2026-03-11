Mumbai News: Special MP/MLA Court Rejects Plea To Recall Order Discharging NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal And Others In Money Laundering Case

Chhagan Bhujbal | File Photo

Mumbai, March 10: The special MP and MLA court has turned down the plea of former Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) employees and a chartered accountant to recall the order passed by the special court discharging NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and others from the money laundering case.

Case linked to alleged Maharashtra Sadan scam

The two former employees of MET – Amit Balraj, a software engineer, and Sudhir Salaskar, an electrician – along with chartered accountant Sunil Naik were also made accused in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate linked to the alleged Maharashtra Sadan scam case, along with NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, his son Pankaj and nephew Sameer.

Applicants sought recall of discharge order

The three had approached the special court through their advocate Shailendra Agarkar seeking to recall the court’s order discharging all the accused from the case. He contended that they had already submitted applications to turn approver in the case.

He claimed that without considering those applications, the court went ahead and discharged all the accused. Hence, the order of discharge has to be recalled.

Court says recall application not tenable

The plea was objected to by ED’s special prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, who contended that the application is not tenable in the eye of law. The special court has no inherent power to review or recall any order passed by the court.

The court accepted the prosecution’s contention and said that “this court is not empowered to review or recall the said order. Thus, this application is not tenable in the eye of law. Hence, deserves to be rejected.”

