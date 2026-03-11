Maharashtra Government Penalises 930 Erring Bike-Taxis, Recovers ₹23.92 Lakh After Licence Cancellation

The state assembly was informed on Tuesday that the authorities have taken action against 930 erring bike-taxis and recovered Rs23.92 lakh in penalties. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The state assembly was informed on Tuesday that the authorities have taken action against 930 erring bike-taxis and recovered Rs23.92 lakh in penalties. The information comes after the government cancelled the provisional licences granted to the aggregators.

20 Cases Registered at Various Police Stations

The action was taken under the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, under which 20 cases have been registered at different police stations, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said. The question was raised by Rais Shaikh and three other members.

The state government has issued provisional licences to three aggregator companies to operate bike-taxis on the condition that they must be electric. Following complaints from public representatives that the bikes were proving dangerous for passenger safety, inspections of the vehicles were initiated, the minister said.

