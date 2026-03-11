Mumbai Central Park Project Faces Flak In Council Over Transparency And Environmental Concerns

Legislator from the ruling BJP, Praveen Darekar | X @ANI

Mumbai: Legislator from the ruling BJP, Praveen Darekar, and members of the opposition, on Tuesday, raised concerns in the Council over the proposed 295-acre Mumbai Central Park development project, alleging a lack of transparency in the planning process and warning that it could affect the city’s open spaces. Notably, the project is helmed by the Urban Development Department (UDD), headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Minister Samant Assures No Commercialisation, Presentation for MLAs Planned

Replying to the ‘calling attention motion’ moved by Shiv Sena (UBT) member Sachin Ahir, minister Uday Samant (from Shiv Sena) assured the House that there would be no commercialisation of open spaces under the project. He also announced that the government would organise a presentation for all Mumbai legislators and seek their written suggestions. A meeting about this will be convened in the presence of Shinde.

Ahir said more than 100 architects and planners had opposed the Central Park proposal, claiming it would adversely affect the city’s open spaces. “These areas are water beds of Mumbai and should continue to remain open. If concrete structures are built within Central Park, it will affect water percolation. We should listen to the experts,” Ahir said. Shiv Sena (UBT) member Anil Parab also demanded a transparent planning process for the Central Park project.

Park to Be Modelled on UK and US Designs to Attract Tourists

Responding on behalf of the UDD, Samant said the park would be developed on a total proposed area of 8,55,198 sq mt and would be designed on the lines of major parks in the UK and the US to attract domestic and international tourists.

“The state government or the BMC has no intention of commercialising the open space,” Samant said, and added that the plan regarding a sports complex within the park had not yet been finalised and the government was open to suggestions. Samant also said that while 102 people were reported to have opposed the project, the letter submitted to the government did not carry individual signatures.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Satej Patil objected to the remark, saying the letter had been submitted through an organisation and therefore individual signatures were not necessary. “In the name of Central Park, underground facilities are proposed to be constructed within a kilometre of the sea coast. This could have adverse environmental consequences,” Patil said.

