Satara MD Drugs Case: Prison Constable Busted For Allowing Key Accused To Use Mobile Phone In Jail

In the Satara MD drugs factory case, a prison constable posted at Solapur Central Jail allegedly accepted more than Rs40,000 through Google Pay to allow a key accused to use a mobile phone inside prison, investigators from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said. | AI

Mumbai: In the Satara MD drugs factory case, a prison constable posted at Solapur Central Jail allegedly accepted more than Rs40,000 through Google Pay to allow a key accused to use a mobile phone inside prison, investigators from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said.

Arrest Made Last Month

The accused constable, identified as Balu Chavan, was arrested last month by Unit 7 of the Crime Branch for allegedly helping the main accused, Faizan Sheikh, communicate with associates outside the jail.

According to police sources, Chavan allegedly received payments from relatives of Sheikh in installments ranging between Rs5,000 and Rs10,000 through digital transfers. In return, he allegedly permitted Sheikh to use a mobile phone while lodged in Solapur Central Jail.

Coordinating Crime from Inside

Investigators suspect that Sheikh used the phone to coordinate with members of the drug network operating outside the prison. Sources said he also contacted his son, Fahad Sheikh, during this period.

Fahad Sheikh has been named as an accused in the case and is currently absconding. The police believe he is operating from Dubai and is suspected of managing the syndicate’s drug supply and financial transactions from overseas.

One-and-a-Half Years in Jail

Faizan has been jailed for the past one-and-a-half years in connection with the Satara drug manufacturing case. However, during interrogation, investigators found that he allegedly continued to coordinate drug-related activities from inside the prison.

The case dates back to December 9, 2025, when an illegal MD drugs manufacturing unit was allegedly set up in a field at Savri village in Jaoli taluka of Satara district. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Unit 7 of the Mumbai Crime Branch conducted a raid at the site on December 13, 2025.

During the operation, officials seized MD drugs and related materials valued at approximately ₹115 crore.

The investigation gained momentum after the arrest of an accused in Mulund for selling MD drugs. Information obtained during interrogation led the Crime Branch to the illegal drug manufacturing unit in Satara.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/