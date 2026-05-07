Satara Healthcare Boost: Bel Air Hospital In Mahabaleshwar To Get ICU, Dialysis Units As PHC Projects Near Completion

Bel Air Hospital In Mahabaleshwar To Get ICU, Dialysis Units As PHC Projects Near Completion |

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has directed officials to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Mahabaleshwar, Wai and Khandala talukas of Satara district, with a focus on improving access to quality medical services in rural areas.

Relief Minister Makarand Patil also present

The directions were issued during a review meeting held at the Health Services Commissionerate in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil, senior officials from the Public Health Department, and regional health authorities.

A key decision taken at the meeting was to upgrade the Indian Red Cross Society-run Bel Air Hospital in Mahabaleshwar into a well-equipped rural hospital. Plans include adding ICU facilities with five beds, dialysis units with three beds, and approval for additional staffing.

PHC work in Wai and Khandala talukas nearing completion

The meeting also reviewed the progress of Primary Health Centre (PHC) projects in Wai taluka, including facilities at Udtare and Bopardi. In Khandala taluka, construction of new PHC buildings at Bhade, and in Mahabaleshwar taluka at Kumbharoshi, is nearing completion. Officials have been instructed to expedite the remaining work and submit proposals for necessary staffing.

Abitkar emphasized that ensuring timely and quality healthcare in rural areas remains a top priority. He directed authorities to fill vacant posts, address manpower shortages, and provide modern medical facilities without delay.

Minister Patil highlighted ongoing efforts to improve healthcare services in his constituency, stating that enhanced infrastructure and staffing would reduce the need for patients to travel to cities for treatment.

The decisions taken at the meeting are expected to significantly strengthen public healthcare services across the three talukas, improving access and quality of care for residents in rural Satara.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/