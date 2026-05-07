MahaRERA Dues Recovery: Minister Shambhuraj Desai Orders Time-Bound Action, Warns Of Strict Enforcement Against Delays

Minister Shambhuraj Desai Orders Time-Bound Action, Warns Of Strict Enforcement Against Delays |

Maharashtra’s In-charge Housing Minister Shambhuraj Desai has directed officials to implement a time-bound programme for recovery of pending dues under the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), stressing the need for effective enforcement and strict action in delayed cases.

Strict action against deliberate delays in recovery process

Chairing a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, Desai instructed departments to conduct a detailed assessment of recoveries and ensure that outstanding amounts are collected within stipulated deadlines. He also warned of stringent action against cases where recovery processes are being deliberately delayed.

The review was conducted in line with responsibilities assigned by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The minister examined starred questions and calling attention motions raised by legislators during the ongoing assembly session and held discussions to ensure effective implementation of MahaRERA orders.

Officials from six districts attend meeting

The meeting was attended by MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, senior officials from the Konkan division, and Resident Deputy Collectors from Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Pune, Raigad, and Palghar districts.

Officials were directed to immediately expedite necessary action to improve recovery rates and resolve pending cases. Emphasis was also laid on presenting updated recovery data following legislative queries and ensuring that the remaining dues are collected within a fixed timeframe.

Desai further called for stronger coordination at the district level to speed up case disposal and ensure strict compliance with MahaRERA orders, warning that those failing to implement directives would face firm action.

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