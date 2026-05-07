Maharashtra To Form New Policy For Gymkhanas On Government Land As Leases Near Expiry; Key Meeting Held

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule chaired a meeting at Mantralaya to discuss the formulation of a new policy regarding gymkhanas situated on government land across the state, including Mumbai.

Policy framework to be finalised before granting extensions

The meeting focused on the renewal of expiring leases of these gymkhanas, many of which were established to promote sports activities. With several lease agreements nearing expiry, the government is working on a comprehensive policy framework before proceeding with renewals.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal, Mumbai Suburban District Collector Anchal Goyal, and senior officials from the Revenue Department were present during the discussions.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner tasked with drafting norms

During the meeting, key guidelines for the proposed policy were deliberated. The responsibility of finalizing the framework has been assigned to Commissioner Agrawal. Officials said the detailed norms will be finalised soon, after which lease agreements will be renewed accordingly.

The move is expected to streamline lease processes while ensuring continued promotion of sports infrastructure on government land across Maharashtra.

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