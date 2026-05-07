Maharashtra To Host Grand Koyna Backwater Festival 2026 In December, Tourism Minister Vows Global Recognition For Satara |

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai chaired a high-level review meeting on the proposed Koyna Backwater Festival 2026, expressing confidence that the initiative will bring global recognition to tourism in Satara district.

Festival inspired by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's vision

The meeting was held at the Meghdoot government residence in Mumbai, with senior officials from the tourism department in attendance, including Principal Secretary Sanjay Khandare, Director Mangesh Joshi, and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Nilesh Gatne, among others.

Desai said the festival is part of an ambitious vision inspired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to position Satara prominently on the global tourism map. He added that the event will be organized on a grand and international scale in December 2026 across the scenic Mahabaleshwar–Tapola–Munawale–Gadavali belt.

Local youth and women to gain employment opportunities

The festival will feature a wide range of attractions, including a tent city, water sports, helicopter rides, drone and laser shows, a floating market, decorative lighting, traditional food fairs, cultural performances, carnival parades, and heritage experiences. Activities such as yoga sessions, horse riding, buggy rides, and exhibitions on forts and weaponry are also planned.

The initiative is expected to attract domestic and international tourists while generating employment opportunities for local youth and women, particularly through self-help group participation.

Desai also highlighted that infrastructure development in Satara, undertaken under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, will provide momentum to the festival. He expressed confidence that under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, the festival will set a new benchmark in Maharashtra’s tourism sector.

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