Sasmira Chemical leak: Girl who suffered 72% burns now stable for surgery | Pixabay

The 20-year-old girl who sustained 72% burn injuries due to the glycerine leak Sasmira Institute, Pratiksha Ghume is currently in stable condition at the National Burns Centre (Airoli). “We will be operating on her today,” a doctor from the burns centre said, adding that the three others admitted are also stable and under constant observation.

Meanwhile, a team of experts, under the chairmanship of the joint director of Sasmira Institute, has been constituted to investigate the cause of the chemistry lab glycerine leak. An investigation will be conducted after the police allow the team to enter the lab which has been sealed.

Four people suffered burn injuries due to a leak in the chemical testing laboratory at the research institute in Worli on Wednesday evening. The victims were initially admitted to Jaslok Hospital and shifted to the Airoli burns hospital for further treatment after being given first aid. Apart from Ms Ghume, Shraddha Shinde, 27, suffered 40% burns, Rajiv Kulkarni, 60, (19%) and Prajayot Wade, 21 (14%).

Dr Ashok Tiwari, senior director at Sasmira, said, “The incident happened in a sample testing machine. It was working right. During the test, glycerine spillage was noticed and high-temperature fumes of the substance were also released. This caused our technical staff to receive burn injuries.” He added that the institute will ensure they get the best treatment and bear expenses incurred.

This is the first mishap reported by the Sasmira Institute since it was established in 1950. “Our staff only know how to operate machines and analyse the results but we will inspect the machine first from our side and will rope in other experts if needed to find out the exact reason for the mishap,” Dr Tiwari said.

Senior police inspector Anil Koli of Worli police said, “We have taken note of the incident and have asked the institute to conduct an inspection. We will decide the future course of action once the report comes out because the inspection of machines is highly technical work.”