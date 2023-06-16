Saraswati Vaidya Murder: Thane Court Sends Accused Manoj Sane To Police Custody Till 22nd June |

The Thane court on Friday sent accused Manoj Sane to police custody till 22nd June. He was accused of brutally killing his 32-year-old live-in partner, Saraswati Vaidya. The victim was in a live-in relationship with Sane (56), and the couple had been residing in the flat since the last three years.

The Scene of Crime

An official from Nayanagar Police Station said that the brutal killing took place in a 7th floor flat No. 704, of the Akashdeep building, though the date of the heinous murder is not known.

The crime came to light this evening after some neighbours complained of a foul stench emanating from the closed flat and informed the police.

A team from Nayanagar police station rushed to the spot and broke open the house. There they found the victim's body, hacked into several pieces and some pieces missing or reportedly disposed off. The police have formed a special team to probe the killing, the motives, track the live-in partner, etc.

Case Similar to Shraddha Walkar Murder

This is the second ghastly murder of a woman reported from the region this week, besides the killing of Shraddha Walkar, who hails from the neighbouring Palghar district, in Delhi in November 2022.

Earlier, this month, a woman's body was chopped into two pieces and dumped near the Uttan Beach in adjoining Bhayander town. Police swiftly caught the culprits within 48 hours.